Watch CBS News
Crime

Man stabbed in East Palo Alto last month dies from injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

East Palo Alto police chief lauds community for zero-homicide year
East Palo Alto police chief lauds community for zero-homicide year 03:11

EAST PALO ALTO – A man who got stabbed in East Palo Alto in February has died, East Palo Alto police said early Monday morning.

According to the East Palo Alto Department, officers were alerted at 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 8 to a stabbing reported in the area of University Avenue and Bell Street.

They arrived to find two male victims, one of whom had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The other suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the suspect had fled.

On Saturday, one of the victims identified as Frank Finney passed away at Stanford Hospital due to his severe injuries, police said.

Police said they need public assistance to find the suspect. According to the victims, the perpetrator was a Hispanic with a mustache wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 833-9904.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 10:29 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.