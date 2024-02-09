East Palo Alto stabbing leaves victim critically hurt; attacker at large

A suspect is being sought following a stabbing attack in East Palo Alto on Thursday evening that left one victim critically hurt.

East Palo Alto police said the incident happened at about 8:25 p.m. in the area of University Avenue and Bell Street. Officers who responded to the call arrived to find two male victims with stab wounds.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second victim had only minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

The victims provided officers with a limited description of the suspect. He was described simply as a Hispanic male with a mustache wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the suspect fled after the stabbing and has not been identified.

Investigators were seeking information from witness and anyone with surveillance video from the general area between 7 and 9 p.m. Anyone with information was asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department, Acting Detective Sergeant Klein at 650-833-9904. Anonymous tipsters can send an email to epa@tipnow.org, or a text or voice mail to 650-409-6792.