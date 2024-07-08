East Palo Alto sexual assault arrest leads to cache of heroin and meth, firearms

The arrest of a suspect in a sexual assault case last week led to a search warrant that uncovered almost 13 pounds of narcotics and two pistols with high-capacity magazines, East Palo Alto police said.

Police said in a Facebook post that the cache of drugs and guns was discovered during police activity that happened between 6 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday as officers cracked down on illegal fireworks activity during the July 4th holiday.

The post said officers responded to 135 incidents during that time period. While police didn't provide details on the sexual assault case the suspect was taken into custody for or identify the suspect, they noted the arrest led to the execution of a search warrant at the suspect's residence.

During the search, officers recovered evidence linked to the sexual assault case as well as one pound of powder heroin and nearly 12 pounds of amphetamines/methamphetamines. There were also two firearms, high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

Police also responded to a reported carjacking and a reported robbery during the enforcement. Officers made two additional arrests and seized two firearms and a large quantity of fireworks, officials said.

While the department didn't give an exact count of the fireworks seized, boxes of them could be seen piled high across an office table in an image released by the city.

"I am incredibly proud of the work of our brave men and women who served our city that night," East Palo Alto Mayor Antonio Lopez said. "Instead of taking well-deserved time off with their families, they decided to spend their holidays making our streets safer."