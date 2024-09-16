East Palo Alto school employee accused of lewd acts with minor on campus

An employee of a middle school on the Peninsula was arrested Monday for allegedly committing lewd acts with a minor on campus, police said.

According to East Palo Alto police, authorities served a $500,000 arrest and search warrant for 54-year-old James Edward Fitch at his home in Stockton. Fitch was arrested on three counts of felony lewd acts with a minor and one felony count of enticing a minor for lewd acts.

Police said Fitch worked at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto, as the school's Campus Relations Coordinator.

Officers launched an investigation on Sep. 6, after receiving a tip that Fitch allegedly engaged in lewd acts with a child where he worked. Police did not provide additional details.

Fitch will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said Monday. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone who may have additional information about the case is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Luaorozco of the department's Criminal Investigations Division at 650-629-4538. Tips can also be sent to East Palo Alto police at 650-853-3160 or anonymously by emailing epa@tipnow.org or by calling or texting 650-409-6792.