Dog attack severely injures 1-year-old child in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO – A one-year-old child suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a dog in an East Palo Alto neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 800 block of Shembri Lane. Police said arriving officers "swiftly took action to ensure the child's safety" and took measures to control and secure the dog, which they described as "aggressive."

Firefighters from the Menlo Park Fire District and emergency medical personnel were also brought in to treat the child. The 1-year-old was then sent to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Police said animal control officers from the Peninsula Humane Society were also brought in. The dog was safely removed from the home and is under the care of animal control, police said.

"We are closely monitoring the child's condition, and our hearts go out to the family affected by this devastating incident," police said Thursday.

Officers are asking any eyewitnesses or anyone who many have additional information to contact police by sending an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org or by sending an anonymous text or leaving a voice mail at 650-409-6792.