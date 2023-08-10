Watch CBS News
Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND – An early morning shooting in east Oakland Thursday has left the victim in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 24th Street. Officers responded there after the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, according to police. 

Officers located the victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics took the person to a local hospital to be treated.

Police are looking for a suspect.

August 10, 2023

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

