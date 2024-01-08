2 East Oakland jewelry store employees shot at during robbery

OAKLAND – Police are searching for at least two suspects connected to a robbery and shootout at a jewelry store in East Oakland on Monday morning.

According to a statement to CBS News Bay Area, officers were called to the business on the 4100 block of International Boulevard shortly before 10:15 a.m.

An investigation determined that two suspects entered the business, brandishing guns and pointing them at two employees who were behind the counter. Out of fear, one of the employees brandished a firearm and shot multiple rounds at the suspects.

Police said the suspects returned fire before leaving the business and fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Neither employee was struck by gunfire during the incident, police said. It was not clear if the suspects suffered gunshot wounds.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426.