East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana

OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.

Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.

During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash.

Guns, marijuana and cash seized during an investigation into illegal gambling at an establishment on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue in East Oakland, August 31, 2022. Oakland Police Department

Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.

Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.