Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed grandmother in East Oakland

OAKLAND – An arrest was made in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a grandmother in East Oakland last month, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Oakland Police Department, a suspect was arrested in the death of Santu Maya, who was fatally struck by a driver at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue on the evening of June 16.

"Due to the relentless and collaborative efforts of OPD Patrol Officers and the US Marshals, an individual has been safely taken into custody," police said.

For Immediate Release July 11, 2023 OPD NEWS: Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Case The Oakland Police Department (OPD)... Posted by Oakland Police Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A department spokesperson told KPIX that the arrest took place in East Oakland. Police did not immediately release the suspect's identity or additional details about the arrest.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maya was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. She was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries but died shortly after the collision.

Maya's daughter and granddaughter told KPIX that they were out on a daily walk when the collision occurred.

"Boom! Something I heard that and I turned, looked back and her body is blew away and I run, and I see it's a little bit bleeding here, very little and 'Mom, it's okay I'm here, don't worry it's okay,' and she look at me and she gone," said Sanjoo Verma, the victim's daughter.

Verma and her family are Burmese refugees who have been living in Oakland for several years. Verma's mother moved from Thailand nearly four months ago to help her take care of the children.

For Verma, the move to the U.S. was an opportunity to live with her mother for the first time since she was 14 years old in Myanmar.

"I just the chance to live with her, so I miss everything," said Sanjoo.

Ten-year-old Arpitha Verma was just steps ahead of her grandmother when she was hit.

"I started to scream 'Help, help, somebody hit my grandma,'" said Arpitha, who says she misses doing arts and crafts with her.

"Now I'm just lonely, I don't want to do those anymore," she added.

"She liked to garden a lot and play with the kids," said Verma.

Police at the time said speed and street racing appeared to be contributing factors to the collision. It was unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role.

Anyone with information to contact the department's Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.