Person killed in nighttime shooting on Bancroft Avenue in East Oakland

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Oakland are launching a homicide investigation following a deadly shooting in East Oakland Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Bancroft Avenue, between 42nd Avenue and High Street following multiple activations of ShotSpotter. When police arrived, they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Section at 510-238-9821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950. Any video or photos should be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

