Police seek person wanted in deadly East Oakland hit-and-run

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are searching for a person wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 94-year-old woman last month.

Around 7 p.m. on July 3, police said the driver of a Dodge Challenger ran through a stop sign at 45th and Bancroft avenues, broadsiding a Mercedes 220.

Following the collision, the occupants of the Dodge attempted to flee the scene on foot. The driver was able to get away, while the passenger was detained and arrested on firearm possession charges.

Police said all three occupants of the Mercedes were taken to a local hospital. On July 4, a 94-year-old passenger of the Mercedes succumbed to her injuries.

The victim's name was not released. All three people inside the Mercedes were Oakland residents.

Person wanted by Oakland Police in connection with a fatal hit and run at 45th and Bancroft Avenues that took place on July 3, 2023. Oakland Police Department

On Tuesday, police released a surveillance photo of a person possibly connected to the hit-and-run. The department, along with CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who may know the person or who may have information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the department's Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.