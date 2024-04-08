Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run in East Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run collision in East Oakland, police said.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. near 75th Avenue and San Leandro Street, according to a release from Oakland police.

Officers found the victim with injuries apparently suffered from being hit by a driver. The vehicle left after the collision, police said.

Emergency medical aid was given to the victim, but they died at the scene. Police did not release the victim's name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 2:40 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

