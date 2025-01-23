28 kilos of fentanyl seized in East Oakland drug bust, 3 arrested

Bay Area billboard campaign shares stories from families wrecked by fentanyl overdoses

Bay Area billboard campaign shares stories from families wrecked by fentanyl overdoses

Bay Area billboard campaign shares stories from families wrecked by fentanyl overdoses

Three men and a woman were arrested in a multi-location operation in East Oakland on Tuesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

A total of 28 kilos of fentanyl and $155,000 in cash were allegedly seized by operatives from the Sheriff's Office and California Department of Justice.

Authorities said the seized fentanyl could fetch a wholesale value of over $700,000.

The suspects were booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, possession for sale, and a new weight enhancement recently passed to add penalties for trafficking fentanyl.