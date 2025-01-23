28 kilos of fentanyl seized in East Oakland drug bust, 3 arrested
Three men and a woman were arrested in a multi-location operation in East Oakland on Tuesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
A total of 28 kilos of fentanyl and $155,000 in cash were allegedly seized by operatives from the Sheriff's Office and California Department of Justice.
Authorities said the seized fentanyl could fetch a wholesale value of over $700,000.
The suspects were booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, possession for sale, and a new weight enhancement recently passed to add penalties for trafficking fentanyl.