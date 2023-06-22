Texas man sought in attempted murder in East Oakland last week
OAKLAND – Authorities are seeking a man from Texas wanted in connection with an attempted murder in East Oakland last week.
In a statement Thursday, the Oakland Police Department said they are searching for 23-year-old Treshawn D'Marion-Lee Bruno-Jackson. A Texas resident, Bruno-Jackson has ties to the Oakland area.
Bruno-Jackson is suspected in a shooting that took place around 7 p.m. on June 15 on the 1600 block of 99th Avenue.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.
Oakland Police said the department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone who may know Bruno-Jackson or who may have information about the shooting is asked to call the department's Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950.
