Arrest made after thieves steal ATM from East Oakland business

OAKLAND – Oakland officers arrested one of the suspects behind the theft of an ATM from a business in the city on Sunday, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Pearson by the Oakland Police Department on Tuesday.

The Oakland Police Department said that shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were alerted to a report of multiple individuals attempting to remove an ATM from a business in the 300 block of Hegenberger Road.

Upon arrival, they found the ATM had been removed from the outside of the commercial structure. Police said they learned that multiple individuals arrived at the area and used tools to remove the ATM then fled the area with the machine.

Officers later were alerted to the location of the stolen ATM in the 4000 block of Alameda Avenue. Police said they arrested Anthony Pearson on the same day in connection with the theft.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3951.