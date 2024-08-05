Firefighters quickly control abandoned vehicle fire in East Oakland
Firefighters in Oakland quickly extinguished a fire involving an abandoned vehicle in East Oakland Monday morning.
Shortly after noon, the fire department posted on social media that the fire took place around 11:45 a.m. on the railroad tracks in the area of Sobrante Park. Engines 26 and 20 responded to the scene.
Photos posted by the firefighters showed what appeared to be a SUV completely engulfed in flames.
The fire department said the fire had extended to vegetation nearby, but crews were able to prevent the flames from threatening nearby homes and buildings.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.