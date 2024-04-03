$10 million in illegal cannabis plants seized in East Oakland bust

OAKLAND – Authorities in the East Bay have busted an illegal cannabis operation last week at a location in East Oakland last week, seizing millions of dollars worth of plants.

On Mar. 29, officers with the Department of Fish and Wildlife led a joint operation at a location on the 700 block of Kevin Court, following an investigation into suspected illegal cultivation.

An agency spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that the estimated retail value of the cannabis is just over $10 million. More than 12,000 plants have been eradicated.

Cannabis plants seized following an investigation into an alleged illegal cultivating operation on the 700 block of Kevin Court in East Oakland, March 29, 2024. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said last week's bust is the third enforcement operation in the Oakland area in the past six months.

Multiple agencies, including the Department of Cannabis Control, took part in the operation.