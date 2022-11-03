East Bay women spearhead important fundraising event for Fremont ministry

FREMONT -- Two East Bay women lead a half century fundraising tradition that has its roots in the oldest Mission olive orchard in the state.

Sister Jane Rudolph and volunteer Frances Sedayao feel a sense of history as they count down to harvesting olive trees planted more than 200 years ago by Franciscan friars and the Ohlone people.

Jefferson Award winners Sister Jane Rudolph and volunteer Frances Sedayao. CBS

"Total joy and exhilaration," smiled Rudolph. "It's something so beautiful because we are using the fruit that for many years dropped on the ground."

"It's such a special event to bring the community in to interact with the sisters," said Sedayao.

For more than two decades, Sister Jane has led the way as the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose in Fremont revived their practice of harvesting from 200 olive trees.

The olives get processed for free by a Modesto producer and thousands of bottles of olive oil are sold at an annual fundraiser.

Sister Jane heads up that fundraiser, the Holiday Boutique. The half century tradition raises about $100,000 a year to support more than 100 sisters in retirement and care centers.

Proceeds also benefit local food banks and overseas humanitarian relief. Sedayao has coordinated hundreds of volunteers in the last six years.

Her service is a gift of love to the who've supported her in pursuing her education and teaching in dance.

"They've just been champions and my cheerleaders of my life, such a blessing and I cannot be ever more grateful," she said with a smile.

The pair is especially proud of the handmade items the sisters sell including the signature fruit cake -- baked from a 60-year-old recipe -- plus jars of honey and honey soap, produced from their beekeeping work that celebrates their oneness with creation.

Rudolph and Sedayao plan year round for the in-person Holiday Boutique that expanded to online orders in the pandemic.

Volunteer Sister Gloria Jones says both women bring energy and joy.

"Sister Jane is - what word comes to mind? The engine that makes this boutique work," said Jones.

And Sedayao?

"She is an amazing connector that is blessing us," Jones added. "They both are the heart of our boutique."

For organizing the Holiday Boutique that supports aging Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose Fremont, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Sister Jane Rudolph and Frances Sedayao.

The public is invited to help with the olive harvest on Saturday morning November 12. The in-person Holiday Boutique is set for a week later to November 19. Online orders available at the Holiday Boutique website close November 5, but interested shoppers should act soon; some items are already sold out.