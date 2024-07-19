East Bay singer Satya set to make Stone Grove Festival debut

Satya, a soulful singer-songwriter hailing from the East Bay, is set to make her debut at Stern Grove on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in her career.

"I am feeling very excited about Stern Grove, it definitely has just felt like a full circle to me. I've been going since I was a little girl," shared Satya, reflecting on her anticipation for the performance.

Satya is the opening act for Sunday's concert, with musician Masego headlining.

As both a writer and instrumentalist, Satya finds joy in uplifting audiences with her melodies. "Music is just something that's always been really healing for me, and really grounding," she explained.

Navigating the music industry independently has been a challenge for Satya, who emphasized the importance of self-reliance.

"I am an independent artist so everything that I'm doing has been very DIY. And I absolutely love my management team, but, also, everything has been very grassroots," she told CBS News Bay Area.

For Satya, performing at Stern Grove represents more than just a gig. "It just feels very rewarding to be here, and I feel like it makes the work feel like it has paid off," she expressed gratefully.

With this opportunity, Satya sees a promising future ahead in her artistic journey, fueled by passion and gratitude for her Bay Area roots.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with the Masego and Satya

• Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.