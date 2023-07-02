East Bay residents enjoy Concord park in triple-digit heat

CONCORD -- People took advantage of the Meadow Homes Spray Park in Concord during the hottest part of Saturday afternoon as dozens of children and families coped with the heat in different ways.

Children used water guns or splashed around in the water. Others brought hand-held fans to keep cool.

1-year-old Karmelo ditched his clothes altogether. Family and friends celebrated his milestone birthday in a tented area.

"The weather was almost unbearable, but I'm glad that we're out here in the park -- the shaded area -- and they could play in the water. I think I brought 40 bottles of water, so they consumed at least half of those," said Roberta Pinkston, who came with her grandchildren from Richmond. "We brought a change of clothes. We brought sunscreen."

"Too hot! It was burning," said 14-year-old Laveya Pinkston.

When asked what thought of the heat, Levaya's little brother Carson McMurray said, "I think it's very fun because I haven't been in 100 degrees in a long time."

The heat was good for business. Vendors took advantage of the hot weather to sell ice cream. Raymundo Bravo served up ice cream made with real fruit at his stand called Nieve De Garrafa Poblana.

"Today is more busy. Because it's hot, everybody is outside," Bravo said. "Today is different because, I don't know, every day is cold. No jacket today."

The heat advisory continues through Sunday. It is expected to be slightly cooler but will still hang around the triple digits.

"Grandma will be staying home until the sun goes down, or going somewhere air conditioned," said Roberta.