East Bay nonprofit provides school supplies for students of farm workers

BYRON -- For some, the first week of school means a family trip to the store to pick up school supplies. But that's not the reality for everyone.

"We know that there are a lot of things that have gone up in price and that includes school supplies," said Marivel Mendoza, the executive director of Contra Costa County nonprofit Hijas del Campo.

The organization recently stopped by a farm in Byron to drop off school supplies to farm workers during their lunch break. And the need was very much there.

Teresa González works at the farm with her daughter. She lined up with dozens of other farmworkers to get supplies for her two kids. She grabbed two backpacks.

"For Miguel and Teresita," Teresa said.

Her son Miguel is a sophomore in high school. He spoke with CBS News Bay Area via Zoom

"I think it's really nice, because she doesn't have to spend more money on me. They gave me highlighters. They also gave me markers. I also needed those because I need to color some assignments in. They gave me a notebook. They gave me actually three notebooks," Miguel said.

Like Miguel, Teresa is grateful.

"Now we don't have to buy them this and we save a little bit," Teresa said.

Janneeth Peña works with Hijas del Campo. She knows all too well what this means for farmworking families. She used to work in the fields with her mom.

"They may not be big things, but for someone who works in the fields, it is. Because with what they earn, it's a big help," Peña said.

She added that she thinks it also motivates students so that they continue studying even after high school and take advantage of the opportunity their parents may have not had.

For Teresa, that's her hope.

"I would like them to keep studying, I tell them to study because life in the fields, it's really hot," Teresa said.

It's a reminder that even what seems small is making a difference.

"I just want to say thank you for giving my mom all that stuff, that way she doesnt have to worry about buying me anything," Miguel said.