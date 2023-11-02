East Bay man arrested in connection with homicide, multiple auto thefts in San Francisco, Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco worked with East Bay law enforcement to arrest a suspect on Tuesday in connection with a homicide and three separate auto thefts that happened in late August.

According to a San Francisco Police Department press release, investigators from the department were assigned to three auto thefts that occurred between August 24 and August 28. SFPD investigators were able to identify one of the suspects as Alameda County resident Jospeh McBee. Police determined that McBee stole at least three vehicles in San Francisco and Oakland.

On Tuesday, auto theft investigators and members of the SFPD Fugitive Recovery Team located McBee and attempted to take him into custody. McBee initially evaded police by fleeing in a vehicle. He was pursued by SFPD and other law enforcement agencies from Alameda County.

With the assistance from additional agencies, drone technology was deployed and McBee was safely taken into custody in Canyon Meadows Circle and Canyon Meadows Drive in Pleasanton. There was no injury to officers or the public.

McBee was booked on four active arrest warrants including a warrant for homicide outside of San Francisco, two counts of vehicle theft, and three counts of possession of stolen vehicle that occurred in San Francisco. The SFPD is also working with the United States Postal Inspection Service for a robbery of a postal worker that occurred in San Francisco on October 10 in which McBee is a suspect.

The SFPD thanked the Alameda County Sherriff's Office, San Ramon Police Department, Pleasanton Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol for their help in apprehending McBee. While an arrest has been made, these investigations remain open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.