East Bay homeless advocate suddenly faced with eviction, living out of her car

East Bay advocate for the homeless suddenly faced with eviction, living out of her car

SAN PABLO -- One person who is facing a cold night on the streets Monday evening is a San Pablo woman who has dedicated her life to helping the homeless who recently learned she was being evicted.

Sharon Alexander spends most weekends feeding the homeless in West Oakland, helping the nonprofit organization Arthur Jean Safe Place provide food and emergency shelter to community members.

But now she is facing a reality she never imagined. She recently learned she would become homeless herself at end of the month after the city of San Pablo deemed her housing substandard and ordered all tenants residing there to leave.

Volunteer for homeless Sharon Alexander. CBS

On Christmas Eve just over a month ago, Alexander and other volunteers were providing meals, clothing and blankets to the unhoused from the back of her car. Little did she know weeks later she would be in a similar predicament by living out of her car.

"We were continuing with Arthur Jean Safe Place, and then this happened and my whole world fell apart," said Alexander.

Alexander told KPIX that, despite her situation, she would continue to volunteer for the organization.

"I am not giving up though. I'm going to continue, one step at a time," she said.