East Bay hair salon owner arrested for sexual assaults against minor

CONCORD -- A hair salon owner in Concord has been arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault against a minor, police said Thursday.

Police arrested 41-year-old Chi Ngoc Vu on Monday. Vu is the owner of Chi Hair Salon, located at 4701 Clayton Road.

Police said the assaults happened inside the salon.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Vu on Wednesday with forcible rape, unlawful sexual intercourse, forcible oral copulation, sodomy of person under 16 and two counts of lewd acts on a child, according to court records.

Vu remains in custody on $275,000 bail. Police said they have reason to believe Vu may have victimized others.

Anyone with information about Vu or the charges can contact Detective Huffmaster at (925) 671-5080.