East Bay families make a splash to beat the heat

CONCORD -- Bay Area inland communities experienced another day of scorching heat on Sunday.

Many families sought to cool off at local pools or splash pads. In Emerald Glen Park in Dublin, children scampered through the many sprinklers spraying water.

"It's super-hot out here so we decided to chill off," said 11-year-old Aarav Mahajan.

Nearby at The Wave water park, hundreds of people spent the day swimming, relaxing and zipping down giant water slides. The manager said the Dublin city-run facility saw record crowds on this July 4 holiday weekend.

"We had our highest attendance for a Friday and highest attendance for a Saturday and -- in regard to this Saturday -- overall, it was the highest attendance I've seen here at the facility," said Dustin Stene, recreation supervisor for the city of Dublin.

While water parks were popular destinations, some restaurant owners said the heat was bad for their business.

"It gets a little slower, we're doing about 20 percent less (than a normal weekend) because people are so hot," said MJ Moreno, owner of Azul Restaurant in downtown Livermore.

Restaurant workers said maybe customers would come out for dinner once temperatures cool in the evening.