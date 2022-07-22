East Bay school district scrambles to fill teacher shortage

CONCORD (KPIX) -- The first day of school is just weeks away in the Mount Diablo Unified School District but the district still doesn't have enough teachers for all of its classrooms.

The district held a job fair Thursday night.

It offered hiring bonuses and hired on the spot to make sure each classroom has a teacher by the time kids return on Aug. 11.

Walter Biddick heard about the event from his wife. "She told me about the signing bonus and I was like, yeah, I'll give it a shot and (see) what they have to offer."

Biddick was hired on the spot and, because he's a special education teacher, he received a $10,000 hiring bonus

"Every little bit helps but what matters more is just helping out the kids," Biddick said.

A $5,000 bonus was given to alumni and those with science, math and bilingual teaching credentials.

Many though at the job fair didn't qualify for the extra cash. Most of them were current district employees looking for a stable, full-time position.

"I need to know that I have a job every year. My current job is 60% and I'm looking for a 100% job," said teacher Teresa Bolla.

Jennifer Smith was a substitute teacher but she walked out as the new full-time kindergarten teacher in the district.

"I knew when I graduated from college and decided to be a teacher, I wasn't going to be a millionaire. That was never a question," Smith said.

In the spring, the district did reach an agreement with the teachers union to increase pay. Teachers will receive a 10.5% pay increase over the next three years.

Smith is just excited about meeting her new students next month.

"It's not about money. I teach school because I love kids and because I always wanted to be a positive force in the life of children," Smith said.