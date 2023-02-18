East Bay cyclists say they're targets of malicious car assaults

OAKLAND -- In a series of incidents in the East Bay where cyclists crashed into cars, at least 12 people were hit and two were hospitalized. However, the victims claim that these were not accidental.

Ellie Mead, a victim of the attacks, said she was riding her bicycle in Rockridge when a passenger in a car driving by opened the car door. With no room to maneuver, Mead slammed into it and fell.

"I just hit it with my bike, fell off my bike," she said. "Kind of registered that I was on the ground. This car sped away and, as it sped away, I heard them laughing."

Mead was on her way to an East Bay Bike Party riding event in Rockridge.

"It really makes your skin crawl just to think they were just driving around kind of stalking us and picking us off," She added.

Mead believes that the attack on her was unprovoked and that she was not the only victim.

"I think it's really important for everyone to connect the dots here and it's not just like another bike and car incident. It's a pattern of attacks. I'm genuinely worried whoever did this -- they're going to steal another car tonight and do it again. I'm worried they're going to do it at the next bike party," she said.

The East Bay Bike Party estimates that more than 30 people have been targeted, with 12 being hit and 2 hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to Mingwei Samuel, a volunteer with the organization, "We first learned about one sort of incident Friday night and it didn't seem like a big deal at that point. When we posted about the incident on Saturday, we started getting a flood on people experiencing similar things."

Mead required eight stitches for the gash above her eye and she suffered numerous cuts and bruises. She no longer feels safe to ride and just wants to know why this happened.

"What those kids did was really unforgivable and I would really like to know who they are and I would like to look them in the eye. I think it would be helpful for my own sense of closure," Mead said.

The East Bay Bike Party later discovered that the silver sedan used in some of the attacks had been reported stolen. The cases are being handled by both the Oakland and Berkeley police departments.