East Bay group claims over a dozen cyclists targeted in recent random attacks

BERKELEY -- A series of recent seemingly random attacks on cyclists in the East Bay has the bike community there on edge.

Members of the community say at least 14 cyclists were targeted by people in cars intentionally swinging their doors open to hit them.

East Bay cyclists allegedly targeted in random attacks East Bay Bike Party

One of the dooring attacks was caught on a cyclist's helmet cam. In the video, a car's passenger door can be seen swinging open and just missing two riders.

The incident happened Friday evening on Adeline Street in Emeryville.

The group East Bay Bike Party also shared video from a doorbell camera later Friday night where witnesses said what appears to be the same car intentionally speeds up to chase a cyclist on Shafter Avenue.

Many cyclists were on their way to an East Bay Bike Party gathering at Rockridge BART. At least two bicyclists were injured enough to be hospitalized.

One victim shared photos that showed where she had to get several stitches on her forehead after a passenger opened their door on her, leading to a crash.

"It's pretty terrorizing to the bike community. And people are scared for rightful reasons," said Charlotte Hryse with East Bay Bike Party. "I don't want to see a decline in culture of people getting out and riding on their bikes."

The group believes at least four different cars were involved in the attacks between Thursday and Saturday in Emeryville, Oakland, and Berkeley.