5 suspected in at least 27 East Bay convenience store robberies

SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro announced Tuesday the arrests of five people in connection with more than two dozen convenience store robberies in the East Bay dating back to last year.

According to officers, the robberies started in May of 2022, with cigarettes and cash being the targets. The robberies took place in several communities, including San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, the City of Alameda and in Alameda County.

During their investigation, detectives with San Leandro Police determined that 27 robberies took place, with an estimated loss of more than $30,000. Detectives also identified five suspects involved.

On the morning of January 10, San Leandro Police, along with Hayward Police and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office served search warrants simultaneously. All five suspects were arrested without incident, police said.

"The San Leandro Police Department worked very closely on this series with the Hayward Police Department and The Alameda County Sheriff's Office. SLPD would like to acknowledge their tenacious efforts and their partnership throughout this investigation," Lieutenant Matthew Barajas said in a statement.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Patricia Sarmiento of Oakland, 22-year-old Ray'mon Jessie Simon of Oakland, 20-year-old Lorenzo Sarmiento of Oakland, 24-year-old Devaughn Sarmiento of Oakland and 22-year-old Arial Perez Taleb of Richmond, have been charged with armed robbery.

All five suspects are being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Jail records show that Simon, Lorenzo Sarmiento and Devaughn Sarmiento are scheduled for plea hearings on February 2. Meanwhile, Taleb is scheduled for a bail hearing on January 26.