4.0, 3.9 magnitude earthquakes shake Humboldt County coast

Two quakes measuring 4.0 and 3.9 over the past 24 hours rattled the coast of Humboldt County in Northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday along the coast, about 13 miles southwest of Ferndale.



On Monday, a 4.0 quake was reported about 11 a.m., centered offshore about 50 miles from the Humboldt coast, according to the USGS.



No damage has been reported from either quake.



A dozen smaller quakes between magnitudes of 2.5 and 3.5, have been reported in the area over the past month.