MENLO PARK -- A magnitude 3.4 earthquake centered near Morgan Hill jostled the South Bay Saturday afternoon, according to the USGS.

Quake strikes near Morgan Hill June 18, 2022. Source: USGS

The temblor struck at 1:14 p.m. about 6 miles northeast of Morgan Hill at a depth of nearly 3 miles.

No reports of damage or injuries have been received.