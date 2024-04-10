3.0 earthquake shakes area near Morgan Hill

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred near the city of Morgan Hill early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 1:09 a.m., centered over 9 miles north of Morgan Hill and nearly 15 miles west-northwest of San Jose, according to the science bureau.

3.0 magnitude earthquake near Morgan Hill, April 10, 2024. USGS/KPIX

The quake was originally recorded as a 3.2 magnitude and later downgraded by the USGS to 3.0. It had a depth of more than three miles, the USGS said.

No damage has been reported in connection with the quake.

Due to the quake, BART said it has reduced the speed of its trains and will "resume normal service as soon as possible."