4.0 offshore earthquake shakes California's Lost Coast in Humboldt County

An earthquake with a 4.0 magnitude struck off the Northern California coast Friday morning, shaking a portion of Humboldt County.

The quake hit at 10:07 a.m. about 44 miles west of Petrolia in the Lost Coast region, about 57 miles west-southwest of Eureka, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The region is where several tectonic plates interact with each other and cause frequent earthquakes.

Aside from Petrolia and Eureka, USGS data showed the quake was felt in the cities of Fortuna and Arcata.

There was no word of any damage or injuries.