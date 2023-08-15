3.4 earthquake hits Alamo; Shaking felt across East Bay

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/15/23

A small earthquake shook an area of Contra Costa County Tuesday morning, rattling the community of Alamo and the San Ramon Valley area.

The quake struck at 7:44 a.m. and struck the Castle Hill area of Alamo just west of Interstate Highway 680 and about three miles south-southwest of Walnut Creek, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

3.4 magnitude Alamo earthquake, August 15, 2023. KPIX / USGS

Light shaking was felt in surrounding cities such as Concord, Berkeley, San Leandro and Hayward, according to the USGS data.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.