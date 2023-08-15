3.4 earthquake hits Alamo; Shaking felt across East Bay
A small earthquake shook an area of Contra Costa County Tuesday morning, rattling the community of Alamo and the San Ramon Valley area.
The quake struck at 7:44 a.m. and struck the Castle Hill area of Alamo just west of Interstate Highway 680 and about three miles south-southwest of Walnut Creek, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Light shaking was felt in surrounding cities such as Concord, Berkeley, San Leandro and Hayward, according to the USGS data.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.