Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- An apparent shootout early Monday left homes and cars in a San Francisco neighborhood riddled with bullet holes.

The incident happened just before 4-30 a.m. Monday morning near 25th and Utah streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Arriving officers arrived found several bullet casings on the scene.

Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation.