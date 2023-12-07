Early morning San Pablo crash leave 2 dead, 1 critically injured

Two people were killed and one critically injured in an early morning crash Thursday in San Pablo.

Police said they responded at 12:42 a.m. to a two-vehicle head-on collision on El Portal Drive near Glenlock Street.

Officers found a BMW with two adult occupants, a male and a female, and a Chevrolet Camaro with a single adult male occupant.

Emergency medical personnel and police initiated life-saving efforts for all involved parties, but the two people inside the BMW died at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro, a 20-year old Richmond man, was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition at 10:54 a.m., police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation found the BMW was traveling eastbound on El Portal Drive when it sideswiped a truck traveling the same direction. The BMW subsequently veered into the westbound lane of El Portal, colliding head-on with the Camaro.

El Portal Drive between Glenlock and Fordham streets was temporarily closed as police investigated and was reopened at 9 a.m.

Police say they don't know yet if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. The identities of the involved parties are being withheld pending family notifications.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the San Pablo Police Department at (510) 215-3150.