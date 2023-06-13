Early-morning San Francisco Tenderloin District shooting leaves 1 dead

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin District left a person dead early Tuesday morning,

San Francisco Police said officers responded to the shooting at about 1:38 a.m. to the unit block of Turk Avenue. They found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers provided life-saving measures including CPR before medics arrived to take him to a hospital. Despite efforts by officers, medics and hospital staff, the victim was pronounced dead of his injuries at the hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made and there was no suspect information or motive disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.