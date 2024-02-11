Early morning crash near Concord leaves 1 dead

A person was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 242 near Concord.

CHP said at approximately 7:36 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on south of Clayton Road.

Investigators said a BMW SUV with one occupant and a Ford sedan with one occupant collided, and the driver of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have information about the crash can contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at 925-646-4980.