Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Early morning crash in Hayward kills passenger, leaves driver injured

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 11-5-23
PIX Now morning edition 11-5-23 12:25

HAYWARD — A Richmond woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Hayward, police said. 

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near Winton and Magna avenues. 

Police said the driver, a 46-year-old Oakland man, failed to make a turn from southbound D Street onto Winton Avenue and crashed into a tree, police said. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

A 37-year-old woman from Richmond was a passenger in the car and died at the scene.

The identities of the driver and passenger will be released once next of kin are identified. 

Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call them at 510-293-7066.

Sunday morning's crash is the city's 10th fatal crash of 2023.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 3:00 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.