Early morning crash in Hayward kills passenger, leaves driver injured

HAYWARD — A Richmond woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Hayward, police said.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near Winton and Magna avenues.

Police said the driver, a 46-year-old Oakland man, failed to make a turn from southbound D Street onto Winton Avenue and crashed into a tree, police said. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

A 37-year-old woman from Richmond was a passenger in the car and died at the scene.

The identities of the driver and passenger will be released once next of kin are identified.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call them at 510-293-7066.

Sunday morning's crash is the city's 10th fatal crash of 2023.