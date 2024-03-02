Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Early morning crash closes southbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 3-2-24
PIX Now morning edition 3-2-24 11:36

A section of Interstate 880 in Oakland was closed due to an early Saturday morning crash.

Around 3:20 a.m., Caltrans sent an alert that all lanes were blocked just north of 16th Avenue. The closure was reportedly due to a big rig tanker crash.

As of 9:10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported there was still a severe traffic alert and traffic collision north of 5th Avenue.

The northbound lanes are open, but there is no estimated time of reopening for the southbound lanes. 

Traffic was being diverted off I-880 to Oak and Embarcadero.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 9:15 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.