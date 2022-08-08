Early morning collision in Petaluma leaves two injured

PETALUMA – A collision on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma Monday morning left both drivers unconscious and injured, police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a 35-year-old male driver in a white Chevrolet Spark was traveling east on Lakeville Highway between Frates and Browns Lane when he attempted to unlawfully pass the vehicle in front of him.

Upon crossing the double yellow lines, the Spark collided head on with a White Toyota Rav 4 which was traveling westbound on Lakeville Hwy. The Toyota was being driven by a 50-year-old woman.

It was reported that both drivers were unconscious and trapped in the vehicles. Petaluma Police and Petaluma Fire units responded to the crash. Both parties were extricated from their vehicles and transported by Petaluma Ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Both drivers suffered moderate to severe injuries and are expected to survive. The vehicles were cleared from the roadway and it was reopened by around 8:40 a.m.

Police did not say if the driver of the Spark would be facing charges in the collision.