Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm San Francisco's Bayview District blaze

SAN FRANCISCO -- An early morning fire erupted in San Francisco's Bayview District early Wednesday, enveloping two vehicles, damaging two residential structures and sending a firefighter to the hospital with injuries.

The San Francisco fire department posted on social media that crews responded to reports of a fire in the Bret Harte neighborhood south of Bayview at 3:23 a.m.

Citizen video showed a massive fireball roaring out of the garage, consuming two vehicles and advancing into home in the densely-populated neighborhood.

A second alert was quickly called in to battle the blaze and preventing the flames from extending to neighboring homes. At the height of the firefight, 70 firefighters and 25 fire apparatus were on scene.

A firefighter was injured, but expected to recover.

The fire was reported to be under control by 5:24 a.m. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.