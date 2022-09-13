Fire breaks out near Dutch Flat in Placer County; evacuations ordered

Sheriff's deputy has close call racing to a rescue in the Mosquito Fire

Sheriff's deputy has close call racing to a rescue in the Mosquito Fire

Sheriff's deputy has close call racing to a rescue in the Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY – A new wildfire broke out in Placer County Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders and the closure of Interstate 80 in the area.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning in the area of I-80 and the community of Dutch Flat. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire has burned 25 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Dutch Flat is located about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Deputies said Frost Hill Road and Murry Ranch Road have been evacuated.

NEW FIRE ALERT 🔥 Sheriff’s deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road due to a vegetation fire in the area of Interstate 80 and Dutch Flat. Stay with us for updates. #fire #cawx #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/JtDJvkqv3r — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 13, 2022

The fire has also prompted the closure of westbound I-80 at the Highway 20 interchange. Caltrans said in a statement that the closure is intended to help with firefighting and evacuation efforts.

UPDATE at 2 p.m.: I-80 WB is CLOSED at the 80/20 junction due to a vegetation fire near Dutch Flat. The closure will assist CALFIRE and local agencies with fire fighting operations and necessary evacuations. @PlacerSheriff @PlacerCA @CALFIRENEU @Caltrux @CHPGoldRun @CHP_Truckee https://t.co/RNiGo8OKk7 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 13, 2022

Around 2:45 p.m., authorities announced the eastbound direction of I-80 has been closed at Gold Run.

‼ ALERT ‼



I-80 eastbound is currently CLOSED at the Gold Run rest area due to a fire near Dutch Flat in Placer County. All I-80 westbound traffic is being diverted to SR-20 to the Nevada City/Grass Valley area. pic.twitter.com/Nrsxleov8Z — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) September 13, 2022

Tuesday's fire comes as crews are continuing the battle the massive Mosquito Fire, which is burning several miles south. The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir a week ago, has burned nearly 50,000 acres.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.