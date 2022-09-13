Fire breaks out near Dutch Flat in Placer County; evacuations ordered
PLACER COUNTY – A new wildfire broke out in Placer County Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders and the closure of Interstate 80 in the area.
According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning in the area of I-80 and the community of Dutch Flat. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire has burned 25 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Dutch Flat is located about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Deputies said Frost Hill Road and Murry Ranch Road have been evacuated.
The fire has also prompted the closure of westbound I-80 at the Highway 20 interchange. Caltrans said in a statement that the closure is intended to help with firefighting and evacuation efforts.
Around 2:45 p.m., authorities announced the eastbound direction of I-80 has been closed at Gold Run.
Tuesday's fire comes as crews are continuing the battle the massive Mosquito Fire, which is burning several miles south. The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir a week ago, has burned nearly 50,000 acres.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
