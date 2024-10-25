Watch CBS News
California commercial Dungeness crab season delayed past Thanksgiving

By Tim Fang

Dungeness crab from the California coast won't be on the menu for yet another Thanksgiving, after state wildlife officials announced a delay to the commercial crab fishing season.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced Friday that the fishery south of the Sonoma-Mendocino County line won't open on Nov. 15 as scheduled due to the "high abundance" of humpback whales in the area, along with a large number of recent entanglements.

Officials said the recreational season will begin on Nov. 2, but the use of traps will be prohibited in Zones 3 and 4, between the Sonoma-Mendocino county line down to Lopez Point in Monterey County.

Dungeness crab season, which traditionally starts in mid-November, has repeatedly faced delays in recent years, which has brought frustrations to crab fishermen, who rely on the holiday haul to make a living.

The previous crab season was delayed until Jan. 18 and ended early on April 8 due to the whale migration.

Kenny Belov, the co-owner of Fish Restaurant in Sausalito and overseer of two Dungeness crab boats, told CBS News Bay Area last December that the annual anticipation of local Thanksgiving crab had become a recurring disappointment.

"This is year six or seven where we haven't had local Thanksgiving crab. It doesn't seem to be a local tradition anymore," he told reporter Jose Martinez.

CDFW officials said they anticipate on making another risk assessment around Nov. 15 for a possible start to the fishing season on Dec. 1.

