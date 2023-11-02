Update: Nighttime closures on eastbound Dumbarton Bridge end as crews finish repaving early

FREMONT – Repaving work on the eastbound direction of the Dumbarton Bridge that was originally scheduled through the end of the week has finished ahead of schedule, officials said.

According to Caltrans and the Fremont Police Department, closures scheduled for Thursday and Friday night are no longer necessary and are canceled.

The bridge connecting Menlo Park and Fremont was closed in eastbound direction between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Drivers were forced to use the San Mateo Bridge or Highway 237 as alternates between the Peninsula and East Bay as alternates. The westbound direction remained open.

During those nights, crews repaved the roadway from the east end of the bridge to the toll plaza, making a smoother ride for motorists, officials said.