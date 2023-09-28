Crash on Dumbarton Bridge blocks traffic; Eastbound lanes of Highway 84 diverted

A crash on the Dumbarton Bridge involving an overturned vehicle blocked all lanes of traffic on the bridge early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash on the eastbound lanes of the bridge's midspan at about 6 a.m. Westbound traffic lanes were reopened by about 6:25 a.m.

As of 6:41 a.m., KCBS Radio reported traffic on eastbound lanes of Highway 84 approaching the bridge was being diverted at University Avenue in East Palo Altom, and that eastbound traffic already on the bridge was being allowed to pass the crash on the shoulder.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.