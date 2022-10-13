Update: Dublin/Pleasanton BART station reopens following police activity

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – Police activity at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station forced its closure for about a half an hour Thursday morning.

BART tweeted about the closure at 9:36 a.m.

There is a station closure at Dublin/Pleasanton due to police activity. Wheels is providing bus service between Dublin and West Dublin on bus #30R. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) October 13, 2022

Buses were providing transport between Dublin and West Dublin until the station closure ended.

The station reopened to passengers at around 10 a.m. with normal service resuming. BART officials did not provide any details on the police activity.