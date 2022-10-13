Watch CBS News
Update: Dublin/Pleasanton BART station reopens following police activity

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – Police activity at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station forced its closure for about a half an hour Thursday morning.

BART tweeted about the closure at 9:36 a.m. 

Buses were providing transport between Dublin and West Dublin until the station closure ended.

The station reopened to passengers at around 10 a.m. with normal service resuming. BART officials did not provide any details on the police activity.

