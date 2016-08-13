Dublin Woman Allegedly Abducted Son, Fled With Ex-Husband's Brother

DUBLIN (CBS SF) -- Police were asking for help finding a man and a woman and a child they're accused of abducting Saturday morning from Dublin.

Allegedly Krista Jules and Lamar Spear abducted 7-year-old Markeidon Jules at about 7:10 a.m. from a Dublin home, according to police.

Krista is the biological mother of Markeidon but she does not have custody of the boy, police said. Spear is the brother of Krista's ex-husband.

Police do not know why the boy was abducted.

Allegedly, Krista and Spear left the home in a beige 1998 Lincoln Continental Mark V with California license plate No. 4NBL417.

Police believe Krista is heading to Sacramento or Tulare County.

Krista is white, 41-years-old, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 185 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Spear is black, 37-years-old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the location of any of the three is asked to call Detective Sgt. Rafael Alvarez at (925) 833-6682 or Detective Kevan Woods at (925) 833-6688.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.