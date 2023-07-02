Dublin Whole Foods store evacuated due to potential gas leak

DUBLIN -- Shoppers and workers were evacuated from of a Whole Foods grocery store in Dublin on Sunday morning due to a potential gas leak, the Alameda County Fire Department announced.

Fire officials were first dispatched to the store on 5200 Dublin Blvd. at 11:23 a.m. on reports of a possible gas leak in one of the refrigeration units.

Out of caution, crews evacuated the entire store, including 15 employees. Fire officials said there is no estimation of the amount of people who were evacuated as of Sunday afternoon. There were no reports of injury.

Also on the scene were the fire department's hazardous materials team and health department officials.

Fire officials said that health officials will determine when the store is eligible to reopen.