Video: Smash-and-grab armed robbers hit Dublin camera shop

DUBLIN -- Police in Dublin are looking for a number of suspects involved in a smash-and-grab armed robbery at a camera shop on Wednesday.

The robbery happened at about 10 a.m. at Mike's Camera located in the Almond Plaza shopping center on the 7200 block of Regional Street. Dublin Police said a group of robbers entered the business pointing handguns at store employees in a "take-over" style robbery and smashed a number of display cases.

The robbers took about $80,000 in merchandise and fled in a waiting vehicle before officers arrived, police said. The investigation revealed there were five suspects involved, each of them described as being in their early 20s, all wearing dark clothing with hoods over their heads, masks covering their faces, and gloves.

No suspect vehicle description was available.

Police urged anyone who saw what happened or who has any additional information to contact Dublin Police Services at 925-833-6670.